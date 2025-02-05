WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works (ITW) said the company is initiating 2025 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $10.15 to $10.55, which includes a foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30. The company projects above-market organic growth of zero to two percent based on current levels of demand, including an expected PLS reduction of approximately one percentage point. Organic revenue growth is projected to be one to three percent adjusted for the PLS. The projected total revenue decline is of one to three percent. The company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares.Fourth quarter bottom line came in at $750 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $2.38 per share, last year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was $3.9 billion, decreased by 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.5 percent. Organic revenue growth was positive 0.4 percent adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.9 percent.Shares of Illinois Tool Works are down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX