WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR), a retail healthcare organization, Wednesday announced that its healthcare division, Kroger Health, signed a new agreement with Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefit services business of Evernorth.The agreement allows Express Scripts customers to get prescriptions and health services at Kroger pharmacies.The new agreement lets Kroger pharmacies serve Express Scripts' Medicare Part D and Tricare/DOD customers right away. It also allows Express Scripts' commercial and Medicaid clients to add Kroger pharmacies to their networks. The plan covers over 100 million people in the U.S.In the pre-market trading, Kroger Co is 0.34% higher at $64.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX