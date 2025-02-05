Hemsö Fastighets AB: Year-end report January - December 2024

Rental income increased 6 per cent to SEK 5,130 million (4,818).

Profit from property management increased 7 per cent to SEK 2,498 million (2,345).

Operating cash flow increased 3 per cent to SEK 2,391 million (2,329).

Changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -99 million (-5,287).

Changes in the value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -234 million (-225).

Profit after tax for the year amounted to SEK 1,886 million (-2,721).

The market value of the properties amounted to SEK 85,973 million (82,624).

During the year, SEK 3,490 million (2,825) was invested in the existing property portfolio.

During the year, 5 properties (8) were acquired for SEK 276 million (351) and 16 properties (2) were divested for SEK 1,367 million (93).

"In 2024, we completed development projects that provided 82 new nursing home beds and 4,700 new school places to society. We also signed lease agreements for refurbishment and new development projects totaling 70,000 square meters and SEK 190 million in annual rent, and we continue to experience strong tenant demand. I am proud of Hemsö's contribution to the development of society, and my colleagues who make it possible", says Nils Styf, CEO, Hemsö.

For more information, please contact:

Nils Styf, CEO +46 8-501 170 01

Rutger Källén, CFO and Deputy CEO +46 8-501 170 35

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 86 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's since March 2015, AA- from Fitch Ratings since March 2024 and A3 from Moody's since February 2025. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.