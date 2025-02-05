Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
[05.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.02.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,193,364.00
USD
0
38,448,515.32
7.4034
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.02.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,726,712.00
EUR
25,000
21,233,323.65
5.6976
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.02.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,993,803.00
GBP
0
19,770,269.99
9.9159
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
05.02.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
4,931,062.16
8.0473