iQuanti: Doctor Loans for Practice Relocation: Funding Your Move to a New Clinic Space

As a medical practitioner, your life circumstances and professional goals may change and inspire you to move your medical practice to a new location. Maybe you've outgrown your current space and need to move somewhere with more patient treatment rooms. Perhaps you've decided to downsize your practice after another doctor's retirement and want a more intimate office setting.

No matter the reason, loans for doctors can help provide the capital to facilitate the move. Here are five costs a loan may help cover as you get situated in your new office.

Rent or mortgage

If you're moving into a larger or more desired office space in a thriving part of town, your rent may increase. A doctor loan can help cover the cost of the higher rent or mortgage until your practice revenue grows accordingly. If you're moving to a smaller office but decide to purchase the building, a loan can also help support this goal of real estate ownership.

Equipment for the new space

Moving into a new space is a great opportunity to replace or upgrade equipment. As a bonus, you may be able to sell certain equipment from your existing office to offset some of the cost. Especially when expanding the practice into a larger space, a doctor loan may help pay for critical equipment, including diagnostic medical devices, exam tables, and office supplies.

Hiring staff

If you're moving to a new clinic space to expand your presence and serve more patients, you might need to hire additional personnel. Loans for doctors can help cover the cost of hiring and training new staff, as well as salaries for new hires in the gap before your business income increases.

Marketing updates

When you move to a new office space, the last thing you want is for patients to be in the dark and show up at your old office long after you've left. You'll need to create a marketing plan for the move and ensure you notify existing patients, whether you use mailers, email, or phone calls, and update your online and physical marketing efforts with your new address. A move to a new area where you're not a household name could also mean you need to participate in paid marketing efforts like Google or social media advertising to capture new patients.

License and insurance changes

A move within your same city likely means you'll get to keep the same licensing and insurance policies, though it's important to check with a business attorney and your insurance provider to be certain. If you plan to move your practice to another metropolitan area or even another state, there are likely to be ramifications for your licensure and insurance. A doctor loan can help you cover the cost of application fees, updated licensure, and premiums while you get your new practice established.

The bottom line

Relocating your practice is a move that you've likely thoughtfully considered for some time. A doctor loan is a financial tool that can help you turn that dream into a reality. Regardless of the reason for your move, a loan can help cover costs like rent, equipment, staff, marketing, and license or insurance changes. To fully understand how a move might impact your financial picture, contact a trusted financial professional.

