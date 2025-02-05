Doceree Inc.: Doceree launches the first-ever unified admanager, built exclusively for healthcare publishers

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today announced the launch of admanager, a powerful, all-in-one ad management platform built exclusively for healthcare publishers to improve HCP engagement, maximize monetization and improve return on ad spend (ROAS). Leveraging the proprietary technology ESPIYAN, admanager, powered by Doceree, offers streamlined, healthcare-specific capabilities, empowering publishers to optimize their ad inventory with precision and efficiency.

As the digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, healthcare publishers face increasing challenges in managing ads effectively while ensuring compliance with industry standards. Doceree's admanager simplifies this process by providing an integrated platform that enables enhanced targeting, dynamic inventory optimization, and automated compliance.

Beyond streamlining ad operations, admanager, powered by Doceree empowers publishers to enhance the quality of their ad content, ensuring stronger engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) on their platforms. By leveraging advanced optimization tools and AI-driven insights, publishers can refine their messaging, improve relevancy, and create more impactful advertising experiences.

Commenting on the launch of admanager, Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree, said, "The idea to introduce an admanager that is exclusively built for the healthcare industry, was to give a refreshed and uplifting inventory management experience to our partner publishers. With our proprietary technology, we are enabling publishers to unlock the full potential of their ad inventory, better engage HCPs ensuring maximum revenue while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and user experience."

"Most healthcare publishers currently use generic ad platforms that weren't built for healthcare's unique requirements. This creates real business challenges: difficulty reaching HCPs, compliance risks, and underutilized ad inventory. To solve this very challenge, we are introducing our latest innovation-admanager," said Vijay Adapala, EVP - Global Supply Partnerships, Doceree.

Some key features of admanager are as follows:

Healthcare-specific capabilities - Built exclusively for the healthcare ecosystem, ensuring compliance and relevant ad targeting.

- Built exclusively for the healthcare ecosystem, ensuring compliance and relevant ad targeting. Centralized inventory management - Unifies inventory, linking publishers with premium healthcare advertisers for better fill rates, higher CPMs, and increased yield.

- Unifies inventory, linking publishers with premium healthcare advertisers for better fill rates, higher CPMs, and increased yield. End-to-end monetization - Maximizes revenue opportunities through precise ad placements and demand-side integration.

- Maximizes revenue opportunities through precise ad placements and demand-side integration. AI-powered optimization - Uses real-time data analytics and machine learning to enhance ad performance.

- Uses real-time data analytics and machine learning to enhance ad performance. Seamless integration with existing systems - A user-friendly interface that enables a layer of specialized capabilities without disrupting current operations.

- A user-friendly interface that enables a layer of specialized capabilities without disrupting current operations. Built-in compliance & security - Ensures HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and SOC2 compliance for risk-free advertising.

Another valuable feature for publishers on Doceree's platform is 'Ask Doceree'-a 24/7 AI-powered assistant built into admanager to provide relevant, intelligent and real-time support on all publisher queries-from platform integration to ad management best practices. This further enables healthcare publishers to take control of their advertising strategy, ensuring higher engagement and enhanced operational efficiency, without delays.

