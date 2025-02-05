Landon Hail Press: As Valentine's Day Approaches, Bestselling Memoir Encourages Self-Love as Key to Thriving Relationships, Life

What happens when 'I do' becomes 'I don't'? Love is in the air with Valentine's Day around the corner, but this bestselling author encourages women to reflect inward and seek self-love first.

In Calling It Off , author Katherine Rose Woller , an "almost bride" herself, uses her hard-fought growth, honest reflection, and vulnerability to share her ultimately flawed human experience . Highlighting the realities of what it's like to not just call off a wedding, but to choose yourself when you've reached a daunting crossroads, Woller's memoir explores deep questions of self reflection, trust, and intuition.

Calling It Off , published February 3rd, reached bestseller on Amazon in Family & Personal Growth. Book Cover Design by Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography and photography by Angelli Nguyen .

By sharing her transformative journey through the fire of a failed engagement and back, Woller draws on the relatable yet profoundly stigmatized experience of walking away from what's expected of you. Woller's story, told with wit and grit , shows the importance of trusting your gut, stepping through fear, and living authentically.

The three part memoir - Once Upon A Time, Let It Burn, and Ever After - brings the reader along for the twists and turns of Woller's engagement, wedding planning, and the nagging realization that she was wandering down a path that was not for her.

"Raw, heartfelt, and humorous." - Carré Otis , author of Beauty Disrupted: A Memoir , supermodel, and activist.

Published by Landon Hail Press , Calling It Off candidly tells Woller's story of navigating the trials and tribulations of a not-quite-right relationship. Woller offers one possible perspective and one possible course of action, ultimately showing readers that regardless where your relationships lead you, one thing makes it all worth it: the knowledge that if you choose yourself and trust your intuition, there is hope after all.

Author Katherine Rose Woller, shot by Angelli Nguyen . Creative Direction by Samantha Joy .

As a lifelong learner and endlessly curious individual, Woller has lived many lives. From art gallerina and teacher, to ski industry professional and marketing executive turned bestselling author, Woller has forever remained focused on the unifying power of storytelling. She fervently believes in the liberating impact and life affirming power that sharing one's experiences can have; embracing both the chaos and peace of what that means in practice.

"Years ago, when I was clawing my way through the season of my failed engagement, I sought any resource that could make me feel seen, or even marginally less alone. I craved an honest conversation about the trials I was experiencing, and ultimately the reassurance that it would all work out even better in the end," reflects Woller.

"I was looking for a source of hope. So, ultimately, hope is exactly what I want readers to take away. I hope every person sees some part of themselves reflected in these pages, and walks away braver, more empowered, and more confident in trusting their gut, prioritizing themselves, and pursuing the life they authentically desire," she says.

Author Katherine Rose Woller, shot by Angelli Nguyen . Creative Direction by Samantha Joy .

Woller's mission is to further the conversation around marriage in the 21st century, empower women to choose themselves, and create a sense of belonging so that others in a similar situation don't feel so alone in the world of weddings to come.

"As women, so many - if not all of us - are conditioned to stay in line and avoid rocking the boat," says Samantha Joy, Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press .

"Woller sets the ultimate example by living boldly in her truth. She gracefully shows the abundance of rewards that come with choosing oneself and the powerful ripple effect it creates for everyone involved."

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com.

Are you an aspiring author? Book a free consultation with Landon Hail Press here .

For further information please contact: katie@rebeccacafiero.com

SOURCE: Landon Hail Press

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire