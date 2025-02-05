BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11, and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 11). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.

(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.

(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary % Votes Against % Votes Withheld Resolution 1 79,787,480 99.98% 16,717 0.02% 89,233 Resolution 2 79,402,515 99.59% 326,814 0.41% 164,101 Resolution 3 79,749,802 99.98% 19,454 0.02% 124,174 Resolution 4 79,579,906 99.82% 145,358 0.18% 168,166 Resolution 5 79,593,048 99.84% 123,590 0.16% 176,792 Resolution 6 79,707,108 99.92% 61,828 0.08% 124,494 Resolution 7 79,718,400 99.94% 48,974 0.06% 126,056 Resolution 8 79,495,278 99.70% 240,760 0.30% 157,392 Resolution 9 79,472,104 99.75% 195,969 0.25% 225,357 Resolution 10 79,682,933 99.93% 53,892 0.07% 156,605 Resolution 11 79,693,784 99.88% 99,414 0.12% 100,232 Resolution 12 79,299,064 99.45% 437,150 0.55% 157,216 Resolution 13 76,726,171 96.19% 3,042,253 3.81% 125,006 Resolution 14 79,432,231 99.54% 364,567 0.46% 96,632

5 February 2025