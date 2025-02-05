BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11, and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:
(Res. 11). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.
(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
For & Discretionary
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1
79,787,480
99.98%
16,717
0.02%
89,233
Resolution 2
79,402,515
99.59%
326,814
0.41%
164,101
Resolution 3
79,749,802
99.98%
19,454
0.02%
124,174
Resolution 4
79,579,906
99.82%
145,358
0.18%
168,166
Resolution 5
79,593,048
99.84%
123,590
0.16%
176,792
Resolution 6
79,707,108
99.92%
61,828
0.08%
124,494
Resolution 7
79,718,400
99.94%
48,974
0.06%
126,056
Resolution 8
79,495,278
99.70%
240,760
0.30%
157,392
Resolution 9
79,472,104
99.75%
195,969
0.25%
225,357
Resolution 10
79,682,933
99.93%
53,892
0.07%
156,605
Resolution 11
79,693,784
99.88%
99,414
0.12%
100,232
Resolution 12
79,299,064
99.45%
437,150
0.55%
157,216
Resolution 13
76,726,171
96.19%
3,042,253
3.81%
125,006
Resolution 14
79,432,231
99.54%
364,567
0.46%
96,632
5 February 2025