Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.02.2025 17:24 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including ordinary resolution 11, and special resolutions 12, 13 and 14 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 11). To grant the Directors authority to allot ordinary shares.
(Res. 12). To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 11.
(Res. 13). To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Res. 14). To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

Resolution 1

79,787,480

99.98%

16,717

0.02%

89,233

Resolution 2

79,402,515

99.59%

326,814

0.41%

164,101

Resolution 3

79,749,802

99.98%

19,454

0.02%

124,174

Resolution 4

79,579,906

99.82%

145,358

0.18%

168,166

Resolution 5

79,593,048

99.84%

123,590

0.16%

176,792

Resolution 6

79,707,108

99.92%

61,828

0.08%

124,494

Resolution 7

79,718,400

99.94%

48,974

0.06%

126,056

Resolution 8

79,495,278

99.70%

240,760

0.30%

157,392

Resolution 9

79,472,104

99.75%

195,969

0.25%

225,357

Resolution 10

79,682,933

99.93%

53,892

0.07%

156,605

Resolution 11

79,693,784

99.88%

99,414

0.12%

100,232

Resolution 12

79,299,064

99.45%

437,150

0.55%

157,216

Resolution 13

76,726,171

96.19%

3,042,253

3.81%

125,006

Resolution 14

79,432,231

99.54%

364,567

0.46%

96,632

5 February 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.