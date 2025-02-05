WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five Islamic State terrorists were killed in an airstrike by Iraqi Security Forces.U.S. Central Command said the attack was carried out with the support of its forces in Kirkuk.CENTCOM provided technical support and intelligence to the Iraqi forces.Multiple explosive suicide belts and other materials were found during clearance at the site after the strike. it said.The Iraq-led operation is part of the ongoing Defeat-ISIS campaign to disrupt and degrade the terrorist outfit's capabilities, dismantle their attack networks, and ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX