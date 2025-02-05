WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Agency for International Development has announced that its employees working abroad will be placed on administrative leave Friday and ordered tem to return home.'On Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11:59 pm (EST) all USAID direct hire personnel will be placed on administrative leave globally, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs. Essential personnel expected to continue working will be informed by Agency leadership by Thursday, February 6, at 3:00pm (EST),' says a directive issued by the agency on Tuesday.It says the Agency, in coordination with missions and the Department of State, is preparing a plan for USAID personnel currently posted outside the United States to arrange and pay for return travel to the United States within 30 days and provide for the termination of PSC and ISC contracts that are not determined to be essential.The Agency has said it will consider case-by-case exceptions and return travel extensions.The directive comes as the Trump administration has started dismantling the key foreign aid agency.Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order prohibiting any future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for the Near East, or UNRWA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX