Avalere Health launches new commitment to make EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalere Health, a global strategic healthcare partner, announces a new commitment to make EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE. The organization is uniting its 1,500+ experts in a single mission to ensure every patient is identified, supported, treated, and cared for. Equally.

The move comes in response to the evolving healthcare landscape. Despite unprecedented scientific and technological innovation, many people remain unable to benefit from the healthcare they desperately need. Avalere Health is determined to change this dynamic.

"Too often, people are stuck waiting for the treatment and care they deserve," says Amar Urhekar, CEO at Avalere Health. "We have the talent and conviction across the product lifecycle to drive real change for patients everywhere. We're choosing context over complexity, action over convention, and the many over the few."

Avalere Health is uniquely positioned to reach every patient, having launched a simplified structure with three powerful capabilities-Advisory, Medical, and Marketing-that move as one, connecting across the healthcare ecosystem to solve the most complex healthcare challenges.

The organization has developed an innovative SenseMaking framework and suite of tools, including AI and data-driven solutions, to unite its experts in a single approach that uncovers health disparities and drives strategies and solutions that support every person.

This unique way of working allows Avalere Health to be a more unified partner for its biopharmaceutical and healthcare clients, with its teams able to faster uncover the problems preventing each person benefiting from life-changing products and services.

Beyond its SenseMaking approach, the company held an exclusive event today in London and Washington to unite employees and clients in its shared commitment to make EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE. The event featured keynote speaker Marc Koska, OBE, Co-founder and Head of Product Design at ApiJect, who is credited with saving millions of lives through the invention of his single-use auto-disable syringe. ?

"I'm so honored to be part of this event and support Avalere Health in its commitment to make EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE," says Koska. "It's a powerful example of what happens when people work together to change the trajectory of health everywhere. I can't wait to see how they put this into action."

True to its mission, the organization is investing in partnerships to overcome deep-rooted issues in patient care. It is starting with an investigation into rural health, which impacts more than 30 million people in North America and countless people globally. In collaboration with the University of North Carolina STAR program, Avalere Health is exploring novel ways to support those living in medical deserts without access to healthcare.

"EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE is about tackling the issues that are important for patients, no matter who they are or where they live," says Urhekar. "That's why we have chosen to support rural communities. It's an incredible project and the first of many opportunities to delve into issues that are not widely covered but will make a significant difference to people's lives."

For Avalere Health, these initiatives are just the start. The organization is encouraging the healthcare community to take a stand, joining it to build a world where healthcare is not a barrier and where resilience and compassion make EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE. To learn more, visit Avalerehealth.com.

Avalere Health is guided by a single mission to make EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE. Its Advisory, Medical, and Marketing capabilities move as one, ensuring every patient is identified, supported, treated, and cared for. Equally.

Avalere Health is a global strategic partner, perfectly formed to solve the biggest challenges in health-at pace and at scale. The organization is united across the product lifecycle, uniquely positioned to understand every angle of life, health, and the human condition. Partnering with its clients, its experts are building a world where healthcare is not a barrier. And no patient is left behind. Visit www.avalerehealth.com and follow Avalere Health on LinkedIn.

