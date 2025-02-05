Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to Change its Name to Somnigroup International Inc.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the closing of its acquisition of Mattress Firm, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced it will change its name to Somnigroup International Inc. ("Somnigroup"), effective February 18, 2025.

Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson said, "We are thrilled to announce a new name to our expanded vision. The name Somnigroup is derived from the Latin somn meaning sleep, omni meaning all, and "group" to represent our omni-channel strategy. The name Somnigroup International reflects our position as a global holding company and provider of sleep solutions with a portfolio of outstanding businesses - Tempur Sealy, Dreams and Mattress Firm - as well as the future direction of the company. We look forward to continuing to improve people's lives through better sleep for the next 100 years and beyond."

Mattress Firm, Dreams and Tempur Sealy will operate as decentralized business units under Somnigroup. Mattress Firm and Dreams will continue to operate as multi-branded retailers and Tempur Sealy, primarily a manufacturer, will continue to serve third-party retailers as well as Mattress Firm, Dreams and Tempur Sealy direct-to-consumer channels. The Company aims to deliver long-term growth for shareholders while serving the evolving needs of consumers worldwide through innovation, industry expertise and its portfolio of award-winning brands.

At the time of the Company's name change, shares of Somnigroup common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "SGI".

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 650+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

