Global Technologies, Ltd. (GTLL) Reports 29% Growth in Shareholder Equity Over First Half of Fiscal Year

Parsippany, NJ, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, LTD (OTC: GTLL), a multi-operational company driving innovation and sustainable growth across the technology and service sectors, is pleased to announce a 29% increase in shareholder equity over the first six months of its fiscal year. As of December 31, 2024, shareholder equity reached $1,975,827, up from $1,532,471 reported on June 30, 2024.

"This 29% increase in shareholder equity is a clear indicator that our strategic initiatives are working and that GTLL is on a strong upward trajectory. It reflects not only our commitment to smart investments and operational excellence but also the confidence our stakeholders have in our vision. As we move forward into 2025, we remain focused on expanding our portfolio, driving innovation, and creating long-term value for our shareholders. This is just the beginning of an exciting growth phase for GTLL."

- Wyatt Flippen, CEO, Global Technologies, LTD

This growth highlights GTLL's ongoing efforts to strengthen its portfolio through strategic investments, enhance operational efficiencies, and generate long-term value for shareholders. With a strong financial foundation in place, the company is well-positioned to pursue new investment opportunities, foster innovation, and accelerate growth across its subsidiaries. As GTLL moves forward into 2025, it remains committed to delivering sustainable financial performance and increasing shareholder value.

About Global Technologies, Ltd.:

Global Technologies, Ltd. is a multi-operational company that is driving innovation and sustainable growth across the technology and service sectors. With a strategic focus on the health and wellness and electric vehicle industries through its subsidiaries, the company leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative business models to revolutionize these sectors. Global Technologies is dedicated to enhancing connectivity, efficiency, and environmental stewardship, thereby delivering substantial value to its customers, partners, and shareholders. Its mission is rooted in empowering businesses and communities with scalable solutions that not only meet current demands but also anticipate future needs, ensuring a sustainable and thriving future for all stakeholders.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.