Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, along with its 2025 production and cost guidance, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, after market close.
Equinox Gold will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Thursday, February 20, 2025, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-844-763-8274
International callers: +1-647-484-8814
Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 20, 2025.
