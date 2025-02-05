A-1 Broadcast: Big Game Entertaining for an All-Pro Party with Ovie Mughelli on TipsOnTV

All-Pro Bowl Veteran and Former Network TV Football Analyst Shares His Secrets for Creating the Best Big Game Day Experience

Preparing for the biggest football game of the year can be a challenge, even for the most seasoned host. Fortunately, help is available for party planning, regardless of the watch party size. Party hosts can take their gatherings to the next level with expert advice. Whether watching with family or gearing up for a large bowl bash, the key to success lies in the details.

At 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, Ovie Mughelli spent over a decade playing fullback. The former All-Pro player is known for punishing linebackers, as well as for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with teammates both on and off the field. Now a former network TV sports analyst, he shares timely party planning tips to enhance any Big Game Party.

SUPER SIDE FOR EVERY GAME-DAY

When it's fourth and one, the best play is ready-to-heat Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese. This dish is the ultimate easy-to-prepare game-day snack, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Microwave-ready in five minutes, it can be served as-is or used as an ingredient in recipes like Air-Fried Tex-Mex Mac and Cheese Egg Rolls. Bringing classic queso flavor to the table in a fresh new way, this dish is ideal for game day. Plus, Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese delivers zesty Tex-Mex-inspired flavor with just the right amount of spice and is made with real cheese, milk, and red and green peppers. For more information, visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.

FAVORITE GAME-DAY DISH

Bush's Baked Beans are the perfect addition to any watch party. Whether guests are die-hard fans cheering on their team or simply there for the fun and food, game-day gatherings are not complete without this ultimate crowd-pleaser. From Hamburger Baked Beans to Chuckwagon Rollups, Bush's Baked Beans are a winning addition to any game-day meal. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

UNIQUE GAME-DAY SANDWICH

The game-day spread can be elevated with the premium French Dip from Firehouse Subs. Packed with bold flavors, this hearty sandwich is sure to satisfy guests through every play. Featuring premium roast beef, caramelized onions, melted Swiss and provolone cheeses, and topped with Italian seasoning, the French Dip is indulgent and served on a toasted garlic butter roll with hot au jus for dipping. Firehouse Subs offers something for everyone, whether they prefer unique flavors or enjoy pushing their taste buds' spice tolerance. For more information, visit www.firehousesubs.com.

MAKE GAME-DAY PARTIES FUN THIS YEAR

For those looking to add a personal touch to their game-day celebrations, Funko.com's Pop! Yourself feature offers the perfect gift. Fans and party hosts can create their very own POP! version of themselves, friends, family, or loved ones. Inspired by Funko's iconic Pop! line, these personalized figures can be customized with t-shirts and hoodies featuring all NFL teams, packaged inside an exclusive NFL-themed box. Pop! Yourself is the ultimate way to showcase team spirit and makes an unforgettable gift for any NFL fan, available as a single or two-pack offering. For more information, visit Funko.com.

