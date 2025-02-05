BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rose against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The franc climbed to a 9-day high of 0.9001 against the greenback and a 2-day high of 1.1263 against the pound, off its early lows of 0.9059 and 1.1313, respectively.The franc advanced to 0.9381 against the euro, from an early low of 0.9406.The currency is seen facing resistance around 0.88 against the greenback, 1.11 against the pound and 0.92 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX