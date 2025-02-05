Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
05.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,280 Euro
+0,030
+2,40 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2701,55020:20
Dow Jones News
05.02.2025 19:49 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Feb-2025 / 18:17 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      140,633 
Highest price paid per share:         110.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.8311p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,516,512 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,516,512) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      108.8311p                    140,633

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
735              106.00          08:00:21         00321181208TRLO1     XLON 
800              109.00          08:15:11         00321190959TRLO1     XLON 
118              107.50          08:20:16         00321194251TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.00          08:21:52         00321195546TRLO1     XLON 
423              108.00          08:21:52         00321195547TRLO1     XLON 
2707              108.00          08:21:52         00321195548TRLO1     XLON 
1293              108.00          08:21:52         00321195549TRLO1     XLON 
1686              108.00          08:21:52         00321195551TRLO1     XLON 
2170              108.00          08:24:46         00321197400TRLO1     XLON 
949              108.00          08:24:46         00321197401TRLO1     XLON 
881              108.00          08:24:46         00321197402TRLO1     XLON 
597              108.00          08:24:46         00321197403TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.00          08:24:46         00321197404TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.00          08:24:46         00321197405TRLO1     XLON 
1779              108.00          08:24:46         00321197406TRLO1     XLON 
245              108.00          08:24:47         00321197417TRLO1     XLON 
1400              108.00          08:24:47         00321197418TRLO1     XLON 
2355              108.00          08:24:47         00321197419TRLO1     XLON 
1200              108.00          08:24:47         00321197420TRLO1     XLON 
1600              108.00          08:24:47         00321197421TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          08:24:47         00321197422TRLO1     XLON 
1000              108.00          08:24:47         00321197423TRLO1     XLON 
15862             108.00          08:28:47         00321199733TRLO1     XLON 
133              107.50          08:28:59         00321199974TRLO1     XLON 
189              107.50          08:28:59         00321199975TRLO1     XLON 
266              107.50          08:28:59         00321199976TRLO1     XLON 
264              107.00          08:48:20         00321213149TRLO1     XLON 
752              107.00          08:51:14         00321214900TRLO1     XLON 
795              106.50          08:54:11         00321216817TRLO1     XLON 
753              107.00          09:08:45         00321226664TRLO1     XLON 
753              107.00          09:23:55         00321236013TRLO1     XLON 
329              107.00          09:24:05         00321237132TRLO1     XLON 
424              107.00          09:24:05         00321237133TRLO1     XLON 
507              107.00          09:24:52         00321237518TRLO1     XLON 
271              107.00          09:24:52         00321237519TRLO1     XLON 
788              107.00          09:48:58         00321248303TRLO1     XLON 
1506              107.00          10:07:47         00321252083TRLO1     XLON 
246              107.00          10:16:10         00321252286TRLO1     XLON 
533              107.00          10:16:10         00321252287TRLO1     XLON 
779              107.00          10:16:10         00321252288TRLO1     XLON 
790              106.50          10:24:27         00321252702TRLO1     XLON 
14               108.00          10:49:09         00321253575TRLO1     XLON 
473              108.00          10:50:12         00321253614TRLO1     XLON 
1557              108.50          10:53:20         00321253709TRLO1     XLON 
779              108.50          10:53:20         00321253710TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          11:54:32         00321256985TRLO1     XLON 
10               109.00          12:19:59         00321257771TRLO1     XLON 
3067              110.00          12:36:55         00321258255TRLO1     XLON 
513              109.50          12:36:58         00321258258TRLO1     XLON 
1087              109.50          12:37:25         00321258285TRLO1     XLON 
513              109.50          12:37:25         00321258286TRLO1     XLON 
346              109.50          13:42:47         00321260179TRLO1     XLON 
2328              109.50          13:44:40         00321260246TRLO1     XLON 
83               109.50          13:44:40         00321260240TRLO1     XLON 
472              109.50          13:44:40         00321260241TRLO1     XLON 
472              109.50          13:44:40         00321260242TRLO1     XLON 
1310              109.50          13:44:40         00321260243TRLO1     XLON 
6703              109.50          13:44:40         00321260244TRLO1     XLON 
2337              109.50          13:44:40         00321260245TRLO1     XLON 
92               109.50          13:46:56         00321260296TRLO1     XLON 
1121              109.50          13:47:56         00321260312TRLO1     XLON 
1195              109.50          13:56:47         00321260555TRLO1     XLON 
52               109.50          13:57:27         00321260582TRLO1     XLON 
729              109.50          13:57:32         00321260584TRLO1     XLON 
1921              109.50          14:02:01         00321260706TRLO1     XLON 
350              109.50          14:02:25         00321260712TRLO1     XLON 
1192              109.50          14:10:16         00321260911TRLO1     XLON 
353              109.50          14:30:39         00321262045TRLO1     XLON 
1172              109.50          14:31:09         00321262104TRLO1     XLON 
25               109.50          14:44:56         00321262965TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

25               109.50          14:46:36         00321263045TRLO1     XLON 
3320              110.00          14:47:16         00321263069TRLO1     XLON 
4874              110.00          14:47:16         00321263070TRLO1     XLON 
590              110.00          14:47:22         00321263079TRLO1     XLON 
476              110.00          14:47:28         00321263086TRLO1     XLON 
319              110.00          14:47:38         00321263095TRLO1     XLON 
303              110.00          14:47:52         00321263108TRLO1     XLON 
453              110.00          14:47:52         00321263109TRLO1     XLON 
20               109.50          14:48:47         00321263151TRLO1     XLON 
14               109.50          14:49:56         00321263280TRLO1     XLON 
15               109.50          14:51:36         00321263441TRLO1     XLON 
15               109.50          14:53:16         00321263507TRLO1     XLON 
744              109.50          14:56:37         00321263657TRLO1     XLON 
509              109.50          14:56:37         00321263658TRLO1     XLON 
234              109.50          14:56:37         00321263659TRLO1     XLON 
743              109.50          14:56:37         00321263660TRLO1     XLON 
10               109.50          14:56:37         00321263651TRLO1     XLON 
1085              109.50          14:56:37         00321263652TRLO1     XLON 
4676              109.50          14:56:37         00321263653TRLO1     XLON 
4710              109.50          14:56:37         00321263654TRLO1     XLON 
7014              109.50          14:56:37         00321263655TRLO1     XLON 
815              109.50          14:56:38         00321263665TRLO1     XLON 
2308              109.50          14:57:01         00321263674TRLO1     XLON 
463              109.50          15:01:32         00321264042TRLO1     XLON 
1123              109.50          15:02:16         00321264085TRLO1     XLON 
830              109.50          15:06:42         00321264414TRLO1     XLON 
1217              109.50          15:12:56         00321264660TRLO1     XLON 
1265              109.50          15:23:19         00321265315TRLO1     XLON 
3160              110.00          15:24:43         00321265337TRLO1     XLON 
2022              110.00          15:24:43         00321265338TRLO1     XLON 
754              110.00          15:25:09         00321265371TRLO1     XLON 
766              110.00          15:25:31         00321265382TRLO1     XLON 
747              110.00          15:32:56         00321265794TRLO1     XLON 
413              109.50          15:38:22         00321265939TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.50          16:15:46         00321268023TRLO1     XLON 
452              109.50          16:20:44         00321268476TRLO1     XLON 
1104              109.50          16:20:44         00321268477TRLO1     XLON 
1104              109.50          16:20:44         00321268478TRLO1     XLON 
897              109.50          16:20:44         00321268479TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375001 
EQS News ID:  2081959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081959&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2025 13:18 ET (18:18 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
