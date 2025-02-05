Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Feb-2025 / 18:17 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 5 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,633 Highest price paid per share: 110.00p Lowest price paid per share: 106.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.8311p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,516,512 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,516,512) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.8311p 140,633

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 735 106.00 08:00:21 00321181208TRLO1 XLON 800 109.00 08:15:11 00321190959TRLO1 XLON 118 107.50 08:20:16 00321194251TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.00 08:21:52 00321195546TRLO1 XLON 423 108.00 08:21:52 00321195547TRLO1 XLON 2707 108.00 08:21:52 00321195548TRLO1 XLON 1293 108.00 08:21:52 00321195549TRLO1 XLON 1686 108.00 08:21:52 00321195551TRLO1 XLON 2170 108.00 08:24:46 00321197400TRLO1 XLON 949 108.00 08:24:46 00321197401TRLO1 XLON 881 108.00 08:24:46 00321197402TRLO1 XLON 597 108.00 08:24:46 00321197403TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.00 08:24:46 00321197404TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.00 08:24:46 00321197405TRLO1 XLON 1779 108.00 08:24:46 00321197406TRLO1 XLON 245 108.00 08:24:47 00321197417TRLO1 XLON 1400 108.00 08:24:47 00321197418TRLO1 XLON 2355 108.00 08:24:47 00321197419TRLO1 XLON 1200 108.00 08:24:47 00321197420TRLO1 XLON 1600 108.00 08:24:47 00321197421TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 08:24:47 00321197422TRLO1 XLON 1000 108.00 08:24:47 00321197423TRLO1 XLON 15862 108.00 08:28:47 00321199733TRLO1 XLON 133 107.50 08:28:59 00321199974TRLO1 XLON 189 107.50 08:28:59 00321199975TRLO1 XLON 266 107.50 08:28:59 00321199976TRLO1 XLON 264 107.00 08:48:20 00321213149TRLO1 XLON 752 107.00 08:51:14 00321214900TRLO1 XLON 795 106.50 08:54:11 00321216817TRLO1 XLON 753 107.00 09:08:45 00321226664TRLO1 XLON 753 107.00 09:23:55 00321236013TRLO1 XLON 329 107.00 09:24:05 00321237132TRLO1 XLON 424 107.00 09:24:05 00321237133TRLO1 XLON 507 107.00 09:24:52 00321237518TRLO1 XLON 271 107.00 09:24:52 00321237519TRLO1 XLON 788 107.00 09:48:58 00321248303TRLO1 XLON 1506 107.00 10:07:47 00321252083TRLO1 XLON 246 107.00 10:16:10 00321252286TRLO1 XLON 533 107.00 10:16:10 00321252287TRLO1 XLON 779 107.00 10:16:10 00321252288TRLO1 XLON 790 106.50 10:24:27 00321252702TRLO1 XLON 14 108.00 10:49:09 00321253575TRLO1 XLON 473 108.00 10:50:12 00321253614TRLO1 XLON 1557 108.50 10:53:20 00321253709TRLO1 XLON 779 108.50 10:53:20 00321253710TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 11:54:32 00321256985TRLO1 XLON 10 109.00 12:19:59 00321257771TRLO1 XLON 3067 110.00 12:36:55 00321258255TRLO1 XLON 513 109.50 12:36:58 00321258258TRLO1 XLON 1087 109.50 12:37:25 00321258285TRLO1 XLON 513 109.50 12:37:25 00321258286TRLO1 XLON 346 109.50 13:42:47 00321260179TRLO1 XLON 2328 109.50 13:44:40 00321260246TRLO1 XLON 83 109.50 13:44:40 00321260240TRLO1 XLON 472 109.50 13:44:40 00321260241TRLO1 XLON 472 109.50 13:44:40 00321260242TRLO1 XLON 1310 109.50 13:44:40 00321260243TRLO1 XLON 6703 109.50 13:44:40 00321260244TRLO1 XLON 2337 109.50 13:44:40 00321260245TRLO1 XLON 92 109.50 13:46:56 00321260296TRLO1 XLON 1121 109.50 13:47:56 00321260312TRLO1 XLON 1195 109.50 13:56:47 00321260555TRLO1 XLON 52 109.50 13:57:27 00321260582TRLO1 XLON 729 109.50 13:57:32 00321260584TRLO1 XLON 1921 109.50 14:02:01 00321260706TRLO1 XLON 350 109.50 14:02:25 00321260712TRLO1 XLON 1192 109.50 14:10:16 00321260911TRLO1 XLON 353 109.50 14:30:39 00321262045TRLO1 XLON 1172 109.50 14:31:09 00321262104TRLO1 XLON 25 109.50 14:44:56 00321262965TRLO1 XLON

25 109.50 14:46:36 00321263045TRLO1 XLON 3320 110.00 14:47:16 00321263069TRLO1 XLON 4874 110.00 14:47:16 00321263070TRLO1 XLON 590 110.00 14:47:22 00321263079TRLO1 XLON 476 110.00 14:47:28 00321263086TRLO1 XLON 319 110.00 14:47:38 00321263095TRLO1 XLON 303 110.00 14:47:52 00321263108TRLO1 XLON 453 110.00 14:47:52 00321263109TRLO1 XLON 20 109.50 14:48:47 00321263151TRLO1 XLON 14 109.50 14:49:56 00321263280TRLO1 XLON 15 109.50 14:51:36 00321263441TRLO1 XLON 15 109.50 14:53:16 00321263507TRLO1 XLON 744 109.50 14:56:37 00321263657TRLO1 XLON 509 109.50 14:56:37 00321263658TRLO1 XLON 234 109.50 14:56:37 00321263659TRLO1 XLON 743 109.50 14:56:37 00321263660TRLO1 XLON 10 109.50 14:56:37 00321263651TRLO1 XLON 1085 109.50 14:56:37 00321263652TRLO1 XLON 4676 109.50 14:56:37 00321263653TRLO1 XLON 4710 109.50 14:56:37 00321263654TRLO1 XLON 7014 109.50 14:56:37 00321263655TRLO1 XLON 815 109.50 14:56:38 00321263665TRLO1 XLON 2308 109.50 14:57:01 00321263674TRLO1 XLON 463 109.50 15:01:32 00321264042TRLO1 XLON 1123 109.50 15:02:16 00321264085TRLO1 XLON 830 109.50 15:06:42 00321264414TRLO1 XLON 1217 109.50 15:12:56 00321264660TRLO1 XLON 1265 109.50 15:23:19 00321265315TRLO1 XLON 3160 110.00 15:24:43 00321265337TRLO1 XLON 2022 110.00 15:24:43 00321265338TRLO1 XLON 754 110.00 15:25:09 00321265371TRLO1 XLON 766 110.00 15:25:31 00321265382TRLO1 XLON 747 110.00 15:32:56 00321265794TRLO1 XLON 413 109.50 15:38:22 00321265939TRLO1 XLON 500 109.50 16:15:46 00321268023TRLO1 XLON 452 109.50 16:20:44 00321268476TRLO1 XLON 1104 109.50 16:20:44 00321268477TRLO1 XLON 1104 109.50 16:20:44 00321268478TRLO1 XLON 897 109.50 16:20:44 00321268479TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

