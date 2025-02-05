BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After struggling for direction till an hour before noon, the Switzerland market started to climb higher on Wednesday, as investors pickup stocks, reacting to earnings updates.The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 103.95 points or 0.83% at 12,579.44, the day's high.Novartis climbed 3.13% and Sandoz Group gained nearly 3%. Roche Holding closed higher by 1.85% and Julius Baer ended 1.58% up.SGS, Sonova, Partners Group, Alcon, Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding moved up 1 to 1.4%. Logitech International closed nearly 1% up.SIG Group, Richemont, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Holcim and Geberit posted moderate gains.Swatch Group ended down 2.2%. UBS Group and Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 1.52% and 1.44%, respectively. Adecco, ABB and Sika also closed weak.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX