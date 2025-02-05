Sowmya Ananthachary Joins Dematic as Vice President of Americas Software

Ananthachary brings more than 20 years of experience developing results-oriented supply chain software

As part of its continued commitment to strengthening its Americas leadership team, supply chain and automation solutions provider Dematic announces the appointment of Sowmya Ananthachary to vice president of Americas software. In this role, she will lead a team of more than 400 professionals responsible for driving Dematic's software strategy to propel continued success for customers.

"With her extensive experience in developing transformative technologies and ability to inspire and lead high-performing teams, Sowmya embodies the innovative spirit that drives our business forward," says Mike Larsson, President, Dematic and KION Group Executive Board Member. "Software will continue to grow in importance as the supply chain ecosystem adapts and evolves. Leveraging her expertise, Sowmya will create a vision for this team and our solutions that is deeply rooted in our Project First culture and empower our customers to deliver exceptional results."

Ananthachary brings more than two decades of experience in the supply chain technology sector to her new role at Dematic. Most recently, she served as vice president of product development at Blue Yonder, where she led the development of cloud-native multi-tenant SaaS model for critical supply chain products. These advancements drove significant improvement in Blue Yonder's warehouse productivity and efficiency for some of the world's leading logistics providers.

"Joining Dematic presents the opportunity to help shape a company that is redefining the future of supply chain innovation through software," adds Ananthachary. "In today's dynamic supply chain landscape, software gives customers better visibility and control over their increasingly complex supply chain. I look forward to identifying the right solutions for our customers to help improve productivity and throughput."

Ananthachary earned a Master of Business Administration in computer information systems from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur. She will be based at Dematic's global headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about Dematic, visit dematic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Dematic

Dematic is a global leader in supply chain automation solutions featuring advanced technologies and software empowering the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of approximately 10,000 employees has integrated and supported automation solutions for many of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, for example, changes in business, economic, and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

SOURCE: Dematic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire