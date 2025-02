CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended decline against the Australian and New Zealand dollars in the New York session on Wednesday.The greenback touched 9-day lows of 0.6297 against the aussie and 0.5702 against the kiwi, down from its early highs of 0.6240 and 0.5645, respectively. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.65 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX