CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) ("CoStar Group," "we" or "our"), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, today announced a new client partnership with RX London, a boutique practice providing multi-disciplinary services in the central London market, with expertise in capital markets, leasing (traditional and flexible), development and lease advisory services.

This partnership will provide RX London, which prides itself on being an independent and insightful consultancy, with access to CoStar's market-leading commercial real estate data and analytics, which can be leveraged to support business development, client advisory, and insight-driven decision making.

"Our suite of products allows organisations of all sizes and geographies in the property market to reap competitive advantages and deploy highly sophisticated tools and insights to achieve their business objectives and deliver for their clients," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Our partnership with RX London will provide the firm with unrivalled market data and insights, driving effective deal-making opportunities even in challenging markets. We look forward to supporting our new client's growth journey."

"Since inception, RX London has focused heavily on the quality and extent of our data. CoStar's tools and analytics are the perfect supplement to our data-driven approach and will further enhance our efficiency. In an ever-evolving market we consider this approach essential to delivering for our clients," said Hugh Ronan, a Partner with RX London.

The partnership further establishes CoStar as the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces, trusted by many of the UK's leading real estate advisors, investors, and owners. These collaborations highlight the industry-wide recognition of CoStar's data-driven solutions as essential tools for staying ahead.

