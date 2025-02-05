WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices settled sharply lower on Wednesday after data showed a sharp jump in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended January 31st.Concerns about the outlook for oil demand due to the U.S.-China spat weighed as well on prices.West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March settled at $71.03 a barrel, losing $1.67 or about 2.29%.Brent crude futures were down $1.48 or 1.94% at $74.72 a barrel.Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude oil inventories in the U.S. spiked by 8.7 million barrels last week, after surging by 3.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to jump by 3.2 million barrels.At 423.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.The EIA said gasoline inventories also increased by 2.2 million barrels last week and are slightly above the five-year average for this time of year.The data said distillate fuel inventories which include heating oil and diesel, tumbled by 5.5 million barrels last week and are about 12% below the five-year average for this time of year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX