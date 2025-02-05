WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR):Earnings: -$670.81 million in Q4 vs. $89.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.03 in Q4 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MicroStrategy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$708.51 million or -$3.20 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $120.70 million in Q4 vs. $124.48 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX