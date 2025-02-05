SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $3.180 billion, or $2.83 per share. This compares with $2.767 billion, or $2.46 per share, last year.Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.830 billion or $3.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $11.669 billion from $9.922 billion last year.Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.180 Bln. vs. $2.767 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.83 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue: $11.669 Bln vs. $9.922 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $10.2 - $11.0 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX