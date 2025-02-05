WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.902 billion, or $3.42 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $871 million or $1.57 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 43.1% to $5.403 billion from $3.777 billion last year.AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.902 Bln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.42 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $5.403 Bln vs. $3.777 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX