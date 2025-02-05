WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $215 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $189 million or $0.33 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $2.238 billion from $2.135 billion last year.News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $215 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $2.238 Bln vs. $2.135 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX