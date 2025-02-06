BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $88.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $97.7 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $521.2 million from $509.2 million last year.Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $88.3 Mln. vs. $97.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $521.2 Mln vs. $509.2 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX