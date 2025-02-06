BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year
The company's earnings came in at $88.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $97.7 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $521.2 million from $509.2 million last year.
Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
