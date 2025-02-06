OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of C$818 million or C$0.65 per share, compared to C$2.820 billion or C$2.18 per share last year.Adjusted operating earnings for the quarter were C$1.566 billion or C$1.25 per share, compared to C$1.635 billion or C$1.26 per share last year.Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were C$3.493 billion or C$2.78 per share, compared to C$4.034 billion or C$3.12 per share last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX