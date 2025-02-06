CAMBRIDGE (dpa-AFX) - Arm Holdings plc (ARM), a UK-based semiconductor company Wednesday has released a letter to its shareholders, detailing the company's financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2025, ending December 31, 2024. The letter can be accessed on its investor relations website (https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results). Additionally, the shareholder letter will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 6-K and will be available on the SEC's website.The company will host an audio webcast today, February 5, to discuss its results at 14:00 PT / 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT. The live webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z9eimkvh/, with a replay available at https://investors.arm.com/financials/quarterly-annual-results.Wednesday ARM closed at $173.26 or 6.82% higher, after market hours is currently trading at $164.63 or 4.98% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX