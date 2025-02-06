HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - SUZUKI MOTOR CO (SZKMF.PK) revealed a profit for its nine months that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled ¥311.70 billion, or ¥161.56 per share. This compares with ¥237.12 billion, or ¥122.47 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to ¥4283 billion from ¥3834 billion last year.SUZUKI MOTOR CO earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥311.70 Bln. vs. ¥237.12 Bln. last year. -EPS: ¥161.56 vs. ¥122.47 last year. -Revenue: ¥4283 Bln vs. ¥3834 Bln last year.While automobile sales increased by 12.2 percent, Marine business sales slid by 5.1 percent. Sales in motorcycle business grew 11 percent for the period.Looking ahead to the full year, the Japanese auto maker now expects net income of JPY 370 billion, on sales of JPY 5.7 trillion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX