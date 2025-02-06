EQS-News: JET2 PLC
6 February 2025
Jet2 plc
Repurchase of Convertible Bond
Further to the announcement on 15 November 2024, Jet2 plc, the Leisure Travel group, announces that it has repurchased a further £33.0m in aggregate principal amount of the Company's £337.4 million 1.625% guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026 (ISIN: XS2351465179) (the "Convertible Bonds") at a weighted average price of 104.66%, representing a total consideration of £34.5m.
Following this purchase, £304.4m in aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds remains outstanding.
The Convertible Bonds which have been repurchased will be surrendered by the Company for cancellation.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds which are available on the Company's website at https://www.jet2plc.com/en/convertible-bonds.
