6 February 2025 Jet2 plc (the "Company") Repurchase of Convertible Bond Further to the announcement on 15 November 2024, Jet2 plc, the Leisure Travel group, announces that it has repurchased a further £33.0m in aggregate principal amount of the Company's £337.4 million 1.625% guaranteed convertible bonds due 2026 (ISIN: XS2351465179) (the "Convertible Bonds") at a weighted average price of 104.66%, representing a total consideration of £34.5m. Following this purchase, £304.4m in aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds remains outstanding. The Convertible Bonds which have been repurchased will be surrendered by the Company for cancellation. Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds which are available on the Company's website at https://www.jet2plc.com/en/convertible-bonds .

Steve Heapy, Chief Executive Officer

Gary Brown, Group Chief Financial Officer

Ian Day, Group Company Secretary



0113 239 7692 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Nominated Adviser

Katy Birkin/Camilla Hume/George Lawson



020 7220 0500 Burson Buchanan

Financial PR

Richard Oldworth/Toto Berger 020 7466 5000

