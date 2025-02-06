CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 95.28 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 95.93.The aussie dropped to 1.6596 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.6548.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie edged down to 0.6261 and 0.8976 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6283 and 0.8995, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 93.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback and 0.88 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX