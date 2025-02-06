CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to a 3-day low of 86.26 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.83.Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi edged down to 0.5687 and 1.1048 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.5687 and 1.1048, respectively.The kiwi edged down to 1.8336 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.8283.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 0.54 against the greenback, 1.12 against the aussie and 1.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX