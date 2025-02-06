OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 106.06 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.4352 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 106.65 and 1.4316, respectively.Against the euro, the loonie edged down to 1.4905 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.4884.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 103.00 against the yen, 1.48 against the greenback and 1.52 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX