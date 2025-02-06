Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
06.02.25
08:59 Uhr
3,640 Euro
-0,100
-2,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7804,02009:15
Dow Jones News
06.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            320.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            309.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            315.1411p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,035,098 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,011,352.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 315.1411p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
770                310.50      08:23:47          00073477501TRLO0      XLON 
40                310.50      08:23:47          00073477502TRLO0      XLON 
100                310.50      08:23:49          00073477503TRLO0      XLON 
154                311.00      08:28:51          00073477571TRLO0      XLON 
770                311.00      08:28:51          00073477572TRLO0      XLON 
1294               310.00      08:36:59          00073478075TRLO0      XLON 
263                309.00      08:37:53          00073478116TRLO0      XLON 
616                309.00      08:38:25          00073478207TRLO0      XLON 
3                 313.00      09:15:07          00073479877TRLO0      XLON 
117                313.00      09:15:07          00073479878TRLO0      XLON 
115                313.50      09:21:47          00073480049TRLO0      XLON 
440                313.50      09:21:47          00073480050TRLO0      XLON 
322                313.50      09:21:47          00073480051TRLO0      XLON 
201                313.00      09:23:55          00073480241TRLO0      XLON 
725                313.00      09:23:55          00073480242TRLO0      XLON 
219                312.50      09:23:55          00073480243TRLO0      XLON 
502                312.50      09:23:56          00073480246TRLO0      XLON 
522                312.50      09:23:56          00073480247TRLO0      XLON 
224                312.50      09:30:15          00073480494TRLO0      XLON 
754                312.50      09:30:16          00073480495TRLO0      XLON 
442                311.50      10:51:56          00073483821TRLO0      XLON 
250                311.50      10:51:56          00073483822TRLO0      XLON 
250                311.50      10:51:56          00073483823TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.50      10:51:56          00073483824TRLO0      XLON 
243                311.00      10:52:40          00073483864TRLO0      XLON 
805                311.00      10:52:44          00073483867TRLO0      XLON 
917                311.50      11:24:17          00073485019TRLO0      XLON 
22                311.50      11:44:38          00073485522TRLO0      XLON 
5                 311.50      11:44:38          00073485523TRLO0      XLON 
21                311.50      11:44:42          00073485524TRLO0      XLON 
2                 311.50      11:44:43          00073485525TRLO0      XLON 
8                 312.50      11:48:01          00073485552TRLO0      XLON 
62                313.00      11:48:05          00073485570TRLO0      XLON 
20                313.00      11:48:05          00073485571TRLO0      XLON 
28                313.50      12:02:04          00073486100TRLO0      XLON 
11                313.50      12:03:02          00073486148TRLO0      XLON 
2110               313.50      12:03:05          00073486149TRLO0      XLON 
928                314.50      12:10:45          00073487055TRLO0      XLON 
157                316.00      12:16:00          00073487266TRLO0      XLON 
259                316.00      12:16:00          00073487267TRLO0      XLON 
239                316.00      12:16:00          00073487268TRLO0      XLON 
186                315.50      12:17:09          00073487292TRLO0      XLON 
707                315.50      12:17:09          00073487293TRLO0      XLON 
141                315.50      12:17:09          00073487294TRLO0      XLON 
38                315.50      12:17:09          00073487295TRLO0      XLON 
187                315.00      12:17:22          00073487304TRLO0      XLON 
281                315.00      12:19:02          00073487378TRLO0      XLON 
537                315.00      12:21:37          00073487544TRLO0      XLON 
933                315.00      12:21:37          00073487550TRLO0      XLON 
10000               315.00      12:22:54          00073487632TRLO0      XLON 
1057               314.50      12:23:44          00073487646TRLO0      XLON 
440                315.00      12:25:01          00073487714TRLO0      XLON 
250                315.00      12:25:01          00073487715TRLO0      XLON 
245                315.00      12:25:01          00073487716TRLO0      XLON 
72                316.00      12:32:22          00073487970TRLO0      XLON 
750                316.00      12:32:22          00073487971TRLO0      XLON 
151                316.00      12:32:22          00073487972TRLO0      XLON 
196                315.50      12:32:42          00073487988TRLO0      XLON 
224                315.50      12:33:37          00073488016TRLO0      XLON 
281                315.50      12:43:36          00073488713TRLO0      XLON 
17                315.50      12:44:45          00073488769TRLO0      XLON 
222                315.50      12:44:56          00073488775TRLO0      XLON 
8                 315.50      12:50:42          00073489155TRLO0      XLON 
26                315.50      12:54:07          00073489260TRLO0      XLON 
12                315.50      13:31:19          00073491471TRLO0      XLON 
1047               317.50      13:36:55          00073491684TRLO0      XLON 
1090               317.00      13:39:33          00073491837TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

937                316.00      14:01:10          00073492428TRLO0      XLON 
934                316.00      14:19:15          00073493203TRLO0      XLON 
986                316.00      14:33:26          00073494060TRLO0      XLON 
911                315.50      14:35:13          00073494178TRLO0      XLON 
904                314.00      14:37:27          00073494396TRLO0      XLON 
50                317.50      14:58:10          00073495681TRLO0      XLON 
1                 317.50      14:58:10          00073495682TRLO0      XLON 
25                317.50      14:58:10          00073495683TRLO0      XLON 
1                 317.50      14:58:10          00073495684TRLO0      XLON 
693                317.50      14:58:10          00073495685TRLO0      XLON 
848                317.00      15:04:00          00073496240TRLO0      XLON 
861                317.00      15:04:00          00073496241TRLO0      XLON 
205                317.00      15:04:00          00073496242TRLO0      XLON 
139                317.00      15:04:00          00073496243TRLO0      XLON 
852                318.00      15:26:10          00073497750TRLO0      XLON 
99                318.00      15:26:10          00073497751TRLO0      XLON 
250                319.50      15:31:47          00073497978TRLO0      XLON 
681                319.50      15:31:47          00073497979TRLO0      XLON 
1300               319.50      15:31:47          00073497980TRLO0      XLON 
788                319.00      15:38:12          00073498361TRLO0      XLON 
186                319.00      15:38:12          00073498362TRLO0      XLON 
922                319.00      15:55:12          00073499356TRLO0      XLON 
991                318.50      15:55:56          00073499415TRLO0      XLON 
250                319.00      16:05:53          00073500190TRLO0      XLON 
500                319.00      16:05:53          00073500191TRLO0      XLON 
250                319.00      16:05:53          00073500192TRLO0      XLON 
38                319.00      16:05:53          00073500193TRLO0      XLON 
936                320.00      16:07:10          00073500335TRLO0      XLON 
432                320.00      16:10:29          00073500701TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  375002 
EQS News ID:  2081965 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2081965&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.