Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 06-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 320.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 309.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 315.1411p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,035,098 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,011,352.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 315.1411p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 770 310.50 08:23:47 00073477501TRLO0 XLON 40 310.50 08:23:47 00073477502TRLO0 XLON 100 310.50 08:23:49 00073477503TRLO0 XLON 154 311.00 08:28:51 00073477571TRLO0 XLON 770 311.00 08:28:51 00073477572TRLO0 XLON 1294 310.00 08:36:59 00073478075TRLO0 XLON 263 309.00 08:37:53 00073478116TRLO0 XLON 616 309.00 08:38:25 00073478207TRLO0 XLON 3 313.00 09:15:07 00073479877TRLO0 XLON 117 313.00 09:15:07 00073479878TRLO0 XLON 115 313.50 09:21:47 00073480049TRLO0 XLON 440 313.50 09:21:47 00073480050TRLO0 XLON 322 313.50 09:21:47 00073480051TRLO0 XLON 201 313.00 09:23:55 00073480241TRLO0 XLON 725 313.00 09:23:55 00073480242TRLO0 XLON 219 312.50 09:23:55 00073480243TRLO0 XLON 502 312.50 09:23:56 00073480246TRLO0 XLON 522 312.50 09:23:56 00073480247TRLO0 XLON 224 312.50 09:30:15 00073480494TRLO0 XLON 754 312.50 09:30:16 00073480495TRLO0 XLON 442 311.50 10:51:56 00073483821TRLO0 XLON 250 311.50 10:51:56 00073483822TRLO0 XLON 250 311.50 10:51:56 00073483823TRLO0 XLON 2 311.50 10:51:56 00073483824TRLO0 XLON 243 311.00 10:52:40 00073483864TRLO0 XLON 805 311.00 10:52:44 00073483867TRLO0 XLON 917 311.50 11:24:17 00073485019TRLO0 XLON 22 311.50 11:44:38 00073485522TRLO0 XLON 5 311.50 11:44:38 00073485523TRLO0 XLON 21 311.50 11:44:42 00073485524TRLO0 XLON 2 311.50 11:44:43 00073485525TRLO0 XLON 8 312.50 11:48:01 00073485552TRLO0 XLON 62 313.00 11:48:05 00073485570TRLO0 XLON 20 313.00 11:48:05 00073485571TRLO0 XLON 28 313.50 12:02:04 00073486100TRLO0 XLON 11 313.50 12:03:02 00073486148TRLO0 XLON 2110 313.50 12:03:05 00073486149TRLO0 XLON 928 314.50 12:10:45 00073487055TRLO0 XLON 157 316.00 12:16:00 00073487266TRLO0 XLON 259 316.00 12:16:00 00073487267TRLO0 XLON 239 316.00 12:16:00 00073487268TRLO0 XLON 186 315.50 12:17:09 00073487292TRLO0 XLON 707 315.50 12:17:09 00073487293TRLO0 XLON 141 315.50 12:17:09 00073487294TRLO0 XLON 38 315.50 12:17:09 00073487295TRLO0 XLON 187 315.00 12:17:22 00073487304TRLO0 XLON 281 315.00 12:19:02 00073487378TRLO0 XLON 537 315.00 12:21:37 00073487544TRLO0 XLON 933 315.00 12:21:37 00073487550TRLO0 XLON 10000 315.00 12:22:54 00073487632TRLO0 XLON 1057 314.50 12:23:44 00073487646TRLO0 XLON 440 315.00 12:25:01 00073487714TRLO0 XLON 250 315.00 12:25:01 00073487715TRLO0 XLON 245 315.00 12:25:01 00073487716TRLO0 XLON 72 316.00 12:32:22 00073487970TRLO0 XLON 750 316.00 12:32:22 00073487971TRLO0 XLON 151 316.00 12:32:22 00073487972TRLO0 XLON 196 315.50 12:32:42 00073487988TRLO0 XLON 224 315.50 12:33:37 00073488016TRLO0 XLON 281 315.50 12:43:36 00073488713TRLO0 XLON 17 315.50 12:44:45 00073488769TRLO0 XLON 222 315.50 12:44:56 00073488775TRLO0 XLON 8 315.50 12:50:42 00073489155TRLO0 XLON 26 315.50 12:54:07 00073489260TRLO0 XLON 12 315.50 13:31:19 00073491471TRLO0 XLON 1047 317.50 13:36:55 00073491684TRLO0 XLON 1090 317.00 13:39:33 00073491837TRLO0 XLON

937 316.00 14:01:10 00073492428TRLO0 XLON 934 316.00 14:19:15 00073493203TRLO0 XLON 986 316.00 14:33:26 00073494060TRLO0 XLON 911 315.50 14:35:13 00073494178TRLO0 XLON 904 314.00 14:37:27 00073494396TRLO0 XLON 50 317.50 14:58:10 00073495681TRLO0 XLON 1 317.50 14:58:10 00073495682TRLO0 XLON 25 317.50 14:58:10 00073495683TRLO0 XLON 1 317.50 14:58:10 00073495684TRLO0 XLON 693 317.50 14:58:10 00073495685TRLO0 XLON 848 317.00 15:04:00 00073496240TRLO0 XLON 861 317.00 15:04:00 00073496241TRLO0 XLON 205 317.00 15:04:00 00073496242TRLO0 XLON 139 317.00 15:04:00 00073496243TRLO0 XLON 852 318.00 15:26:10 00073497750TRLO0 XLON 99 318.00 15:26:10 00073497751TRLO0 XLON 250 319.50 15:31:47 00073497978TRLO0 XLON 681 319.50 15:31:47 00073497979TRLO0 XLON 1300 319.50 15:31:47 00073497980TRLO0 XLON 788 319.00 15:38:12 00073498361TRLO0 XLON 186 319.00 15:38:12 00073498362TRLO0 XLON 922 319.00 15:55:12 00073499356TRLO0 XLON 991 318.50 15:55:56 00073499415TRLO0 XLON 250 319.00 16:05:53 00073500190TRLO0 XLON 500 319.00 16:05:53 00073500191TRLO0 XLON 250 319.00 16:05:53 00073500192TRLO0 XLON 38 319.00 16:05:53 00073500193TRLO0 XLON 936 320.00 16:07:10 00073500335TRLO0 XLON 432 320.00 16:10:29 00073500701TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

