VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Board Appointment 06-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 February 2025 VVV RESOURCES LIMITED ("VVV" or the "Company") Board Appointment of Executive Chairman The Company is pleased to announce that David Garabet Ajemian has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. David Ajemian, aged 46, has a wealth of experience and success, in delivering value for his investment network, through a blended skill-set of corporate and operational experience, including 12 years in the Middle East, building early stage and growth projects. More recently David was on the board of Empire Metals Ltd on the London Stock Exchange (LSE Code: EEE) and held various advisory roles within the United Kingdom, Europe and North America in the natural resources sectors including oil and gas. Mahesh Pulandaran, Director, commented: "The appointment of David Ajemian as Executive Chairman is instrumental as the Company seeks to build on its investment strategy and bolster a board that has the competence to deliver on that strategy." Current Directorships Previous Directorships Aznav Ltd Carrieton investment ltd H41G LTD Armengael investment ltd United Lions LTD Mair Holding ltd Empire Metals Ltd (Public company on LSE) Emetals Ltd In veritas Medical Diagnostic

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding David Ajemian, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

David Ajemian holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

