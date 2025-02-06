Anzeige
06.02.2025
VVV Resources Limited: Board Appointment

06-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 February 2025 
 
VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
 
Board Appointment of Executive Chairman 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that David Garabet Ajemian has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company 
with immediate effect. 
 
David Ajemian, aged 46, has a wealth of experience and success, in delivering value for his investment network, through 
a blended skill-set of corporate and operational experience, including 12 years in the Middle East, building early 
stage and growth projects. More recently David was on the board of Empire Metals Ltd on the London Stock Exchange (LSE 
Code: EEE) and held various advisory roles within the United Kingdom, Europe and North America in the natural resources 
sectors including oil and gas. 
 
Mahesh Pulandaran, Director, commented: "The appointment of David Ajemian as Executive Chairman is instrumental as the 
Company seeks to build on its investment strategy and bolster a board that has the competence to deliver on that 
strategy." 
 
Current Directorships Previous Directorships 
 Aznav Ltd       Carrieton investment ltd 
 H41G LTD       Armengael investment ltd 
 United Lions LTD   Mair Holding ltd 
 
           Empire Metals Ltd (Public company on LSE) 
 
            Emetals Ltd 
            In veritas Medical Diagnostic

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding David Ajemian, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

David Ajemian holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
                    + 65 6438 8995 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran 
 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

