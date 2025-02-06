LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Thursday reported profit before tax of $1.666 billion for the fourth quarter, 86 percent higher than $897 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in product sales.Operating profit rose to $2.036 billion from $1.234 billion in the prior year. Excluding one-time items, core operating profit was $4.199 billion.Net profit increased 56 percent to $1.5 billion or $0.97 per share from $959 million or $0.62 per share last year. Core EPS was $2.09, up 44 percent year-on-year.Revenue for the quarter rose 24 percent to $14.891 billion from $12.024 billion in the previous year.Product sales increased 18 percent year-over-year to $13.362 billion, Alliance revenue rose 68 percent to 714 million, and collaboration revenue more than doubled to $815 million.AstraZeneca declared a second interim dividend of $2.10 per share, to be paid on March 24, with an ex-dividend date of February 20.Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2025 revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage and core EPS is expected to grow by a low double-digit percentage, both at constant exchange rates.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX