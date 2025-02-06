Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
PR Newswire
06.02.2025 00:28 Uhr
20 Leser
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Millrose Properties Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millrose Properties Inc. (NYSE: MRP) will replace Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: IRWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 10. S&P 500 constituent Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) is spinning off Millrose Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on Friday, February 7. Following the spin-off, Lennar will remain in the S&P 500, and Millrose Properties, which is more representative of the small cap market space, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

February 10, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Millrose Properties

MRP

Real Estate

February 10, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IRWD

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

