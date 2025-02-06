S&P Dow Jones Indices: Millrose Properties Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millrose Properties Inc. (NYSE: MRP) will replace Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: IRWD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, February 10. S&P 500 constituent Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) is spinning off Millrose Properties in a transaction expected to be completed on Friday, February 7. Following the spin-off, Lennar will remain in the S&P 500, and Millrose Properties, which is more representative of the small cap market space, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector February 10, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Millrose Properties MRP Real Estate February 10, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD Health Care

