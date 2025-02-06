LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British mining company Anglo American Plc. (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported that its fourth-quarter copper production dropped 14 percent to 198 thousand tonnes from last year's 230 thousand tonnes, primarily due to the planned shut down of the smaller and more costly Los Bronces plant and anticipated lower grades at Collahuasi.Iron ore production for the fourth quarter increased by 4% year-over-year to 14.3 million tonnes largely due to Kumba's production in the comparative period being reduced to align with third-party logistics constraints.Production from Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations for the fourth quarter decreased by 6% to 876 thousand tonnes from the previous year, primarily reflecting expected lower purchase of concentrate (POC) volumes, as a result of lower Kroondal volumes following its transition from 100% POC to a 4E tolling arrangement effective 1 September 2024.Steelmaking coal production for the fourth quarter was 49% lower than the prior year, This is primarily due to the underground fire at Grosvenor in June 2024, planned lower production from Moranbah due to the longwall move, and the sale of Jellinbah8, as the benefits of production from 1 November 2024 no longer accrued to Anglo American.Quarterly Nickel production decreased by 10% from the prior year due to planned lower grades.Quarterly rough diamond production decreased by 26% from the prior year, reflecting the proactive production response to the prolonged period of lower demand, higher than normal levels of inventory in the midstream and a continued focus on working capital.Copper production guidance for 2025 is unchanged at 690,000-750,000 tonnes. Iron ore production Production guidance for 2025 is unchanged at 57-61 million tonnes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX