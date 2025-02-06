BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported that full year 2024 profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' share was $6.11 billion compared to $3.82 billion, prior year. Underlying profit increased to $6.09 billion from $3.95 billion. Underlying EBIT was $6.36 billion compared to $3.96 billion. Revenue increased to $55.48 billion from $51.06 billion. For 2025, the company projects EBIT underlying in a range of 0.0-$3.0 billion.The Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to 14.4 billion Danish kroner, to be executed over a period of 12 months, with the first phase of 7.2 billion kroner to run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX