DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (WATC LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.6552 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15170344 CODE: WATC LN ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC LN Sequence No.: 375033 EQS News ID: 2082163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 06, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)