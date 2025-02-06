BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production decreased at the fastest pace in four months in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.Industrial production dropped an unadjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 2.5 percent fall in the previous month. This was the second successive decline in a row.Among the main sectors, utility production decreased sharply by 16.1 percent over the year, and manufacturing output was 2.9 percent lower. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production showed a strong recovery of 8.4 percent.On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production grew at a slower pace of 0.4 percent monthly in December versus a 2.8 percent increase a month ago.During the year 2024, industrial production was 4.0 percent lower compared to 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX