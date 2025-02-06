DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Feb-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.8519 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14375234 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 375157 EQS News ID: 2082415 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2082415&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2025 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)