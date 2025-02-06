Vantage Markets Partners with Scuderia Ferrari HP for a Multi-Year Sponsorship

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a leading global multi-asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams in motorsport. This collaboration, commenced on January 13, 2025, will see Vantage become an Official Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP F1 team, marking a significant milestone for both brands in their pursuit of excellence.

As Official Partner, Vantage will be featured within Ferrari's Formula 1 ecosystem and across Ferrari platforms, as part of a bond that embodies shared values of pursuing excellence and innovation.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Executive Officer at Vantage, expressed his enthusiasm:

"Partnering with Ferrari is an exciting milestone for Vantage. Ferrari's legacy of speed and innovation mirrors our own commitment to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and exceptional performance. Together, we aim to inspire our global community with the perfect blend of motorsport and trading expertise."

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenues Officer at Scuderia Ferrari HP: "We are pleased to welcome Vantage Markets as an official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP. This collaboration is built on shared values of innovation, precision, and performance-core principles that drive both our team in Formula 1 and Vantage in the world of trading. We look forward to working together to engage our global audiences in exciting new ways."

With this exciting venture, Vantage Markets is poised to reward its users with exceptional experiences while joining motorsport enthusiasts worldwide in supporting Scuderia Ferrari HP.

For more information about this exciting partnership and what's ahead, visit the website.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

