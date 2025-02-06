HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit decreased in December from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.The trade shortall declined to EUR 110.0 million in December from EUR 520 million in the same month last year.Exports climbed 4.6 percent year-on-year in December, while imports rose only by 0.2 percent.Shipments to the EU countries grew by 7.2 percent in December, and imports from those countries rose by 5.5 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU climbed 3.1 percent, while imports from those countries fell by 9.7 percent.During the year 2024, the total trade balance of the country showed a deficit of EUR 2.1 billion, up from EUR 0.49 billion in 2023. Both exports and imports fell by 5.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX