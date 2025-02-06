WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices recovered some ground on Thursday after falling nearly 2 percent in the previous session as a large build in U.S. crude stockpiles signaled weaker demand from the world's largest consumer.Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up by 0.3 percent to $74.81 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $71.19.A weaker dollar helped prop up oil prices as inflation and trade war fears eased somewhat.The dollar was on the back foot and Treasury yields dipped after a measure of U.S. job openings posted its biggest drop in 14 months and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that President Donald Trump is not directly calling for the Federal Reserve to lower rates.Elsewhere, the U.S. Postal Service has reversed its decision, a day after placing a ban on all inbound packages from China and Hong Kong.Meanwhile, it is believed that U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran strategy may initially tighten the oil market and push oil prices higher this year.After Trump's offer to 'take ownership' of Gaza Strip drew international outrage, the White House clarified that he didn't mean putting the boots on the ground and U.S. forces won't be entangled in the issue.Media reports suggest that Trump's plan to end the bloody three-year war in Ukraine could be unveiled at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX