IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beach Cities Commercial Bank, www.beachcitiescb.com (OTCQB: BCCB) (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The Bank was incorporated under the laws of the State of California on April 11, 2022. The Bank opened for business on June 12, 2023, after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, and it began providing a full range of banking services from its branch locations in Irvine and Encinitas, California. The Bank operates primarily in the Southern California commercial markets, offering business and personal deposit accounts. The lending products include loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial and industrial loans, guidance lines of credit supporting bridge loans, lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, SBA express lines of credit, and State guaranteed loans. The Bank has a state-of-the-art technology platform and offers cash management products and services to allow its customers the ability to focus on their business and not worry about banking.
Significant items for the period include:
- Total assets were $130.8 million as of December 31, 2024, which increased by $83.0 million from December 31, 2023 (173% growth).
- Total loans were $105.6 million as of December 31, 2024, which increased by $84.0 million from December 31, 2023 (378% growth).
- Total deposits were $112.9 million as of December 31, 2024, which increased by $87.0 million from December 31, 2023 (337%).
- Total liquidity remains high at $22.1 million, which equates to 16.9% of the Bank's total assets. The Bank also maintains contingent borrowing sources at $33.2 million which equates to 25.3% of total assets.
- The loan portfolio average yield was 8.05% which contributed to a healthy net interest margin at 4.21% as of December 31, 2024.
- The Bank maintains a reserve for credit losses of $1.214 million which equates to 1.15% of total loans. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had zero dollars in delinquent, and non-performing loans.
The shareholders' equity was at $15.2 million as of December 31, 2024, which was reduced by $4.2 million from December 31, 2023. The reduction was mainly due to the recording of $927k in credit loss provisions and $3.3 million in operating losses. The Bank's tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was at 14.2% which is considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework.
The Bank reported fourth quarter 2024 net loss of $989k and year-to-date 2024 net loss of $4.52 million. During the fourth quarter, the Bank increased its loan portfolio by $27.5 million. Due to the loan growth, the credit reserve provisions were increased by $371k during the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $117k in the third quarter 2024. Pre-credit provision loss during the fourth quarter 2024 was $618k compared to $823k during the third quarter 2024.
During the fourth quarter 2024 the total interest income was $1.86 million compared to $1.61 million recorded during the third quarter 2024, an increase of 16%. The Bank's interest expense from the interest-bearing deposits was $847k for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $716k for the third quarter 2024, an increase of 20%. The interest expense increased due to the growth in the short-term institutional CDs deposits. The Bank has launched a campaign to replace these high-cost institutional CD deposits with non-interest-bearing deposits to reduce the interest cost. The fourth quarter 2024 net interest income increased by $110k from the third quarter 2024, an increase of 12%.
In the fourth quarter 2024, the Bank sold SBA loans which netted $127k in gain on sale.
Total non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $1.735 million compared to $1.721 million incurred during the third quarter 2024, a slight increase of $14k. The Bank continues to manage its operating expenses tightly.
As noted above, the Bank's liquidity remains above 16.9% of total assets. The Bank has also established contingent lines of borrowings with its correspondent banks, including Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. As of December 31, 2024, total contingent borrowing sources unused totaled $33 million or 25% of total assets outstanding.
"The Bank's balance sheet continues to grow in a safe and sound manner. As we wrap up 2024, we are excited about 2025 in achieving profitability. Our Board, and the entire Beach Cities Commercial Bank team is laser focused in achieving our strategic goals and objectives," commented H. Kent Falk, CEO.
"Our commercial and real estate lending is off to a great start. During the first quarter 2025, the Bank will be applying for the Preferred Lending Status (PLP) with the Small Business Administration (SBA). This will provide the Bank with a huge competitive advantage in offering SBA loans," stated Jeffrey Redeker, President.
About Beach Cities Commercial Bank
Beach Cities Commercial Bank is a full-service bank, serving the business, commercial and professional markets. The Bank meets the financial needs of its business clients with loans for working capital, equipment, owner-occupied and investment commercial real estate, and a full array of cash management services and deposit products for businesses and their owners. Beach Cities Commercial Bank meets its clients' needs through its head office and branch in Irvine and regional office and branch in Encinitas, California. The Bank's stock is currently trading on the OTCQB platform under the "BCCB" stock symbol. For more information, please visit www.beachcitiescb.com/investor-relations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Bank (which includes the Bank) considering management's experience and its perception of historical trends. Current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements do not guarantee future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are beyond the Bank's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect the Bank's results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Bank's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Bank's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Bank's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Bank conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Bank currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Bank's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Bank anticipates.
|Beach Cities Commercial Bank
|Unaudited Statements of Financial Condition
|Asset
|As of Dec 31, 2024
|As of Sept 30, 2024
|Qtr. Growth
$
|Qtr.
Growth %
|As of Dec 31, 2023
|Annual
Growth $
|Annual
Growth %
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
22,112,065
15,649,897
6,462,168
41%
21,981,078
130,986
1%
|Debt Securities Available for Sale
984,026
974,284
9,742
1%
979,802
4,224
0%
|Gross Loans
105,648,161
78,105,307
27,542,854
35%
22,080,937
83,567,224
378%
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(1,214,000
)
(843,000
)
(371,000
)
(44%)
(301,000
)
(913,000
)
(303%)
|Net Loans
104,434,161
77,262,307
27,171,854
35%
21,779,937
82,654,224
379%
|Total Fixed Assets
189,608
205,627
(16,019
)
(8%)
267,726
(78,118
)
(29%)
|Right of Use Assets
1,386,721
1,477,169
(90,448
)
(6%)
1,741,353
(354,632
)
(20%)
|Prepaids
1,061,411
1,054,014
7,396
1%
1,101,451
(40,040
)
(4%)
|Total Other Assets
617,725
418,483
199,242
48%
105,425
512,300
486%
|Total Assets
130,785,716
97,041,781
33,743,935
35%
47,956,772
82,828,944
173%
|Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
13,870,624
12,035,356
1,835,269
15%
6,672,688
7,197,936
108%
|NOW Deposits
938,289
847,662
90,626
11%
182,997
755,292
413%
|Money Market Deposits
48,539,815
30,948,601
17,591,214
57%
18,328,941
30,210,874
165%
|Total Demand Deposits
63,348,728
43,831,619
19,517,109
45%
25,184,625
38,164,103
152%
|Savings Accounts
5,058,477
45,736
5,012,740
10,960%
27,415
5,031,062
18,352%
|Total CDs
44,484,698
31,946,029
12,538,669
39%
646,368
43,838,330
6,782%
|Total Deposits
112,891,903
75,823,384
37,068,519
49%
25,858,408
87,033,495
337%
|Other Borrowed < 1 Yr
-
2,300,000
(2,300,000
)
(100%)
-
-
0%
|Total Other Liabilities
2,661,936
2,801,028
(139,092
)
(5%)
2,711,566
(49,630
)
(2%)
|Total Liabilities
115,553,839
80,924,412
34,629,426
43%
28,569,974
86,983,865
304%
|Common Stock
25,116,895
25,116,895
-
0%
25,561,120
(444,225
)
(2%)
|Additional Paid in Capital
470,347
365,754
104,594
29%
(342,303
)
812,650
237%
|Accumulated Deficit
(10,355,311
)
(9,366,752
)
(988,559
)
(11%)
(5,831,486
)
(4,523,826
)
(78%)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(54
)
1,472
(1,526
)
(104%)
(533
)
479
90%
|Total Shareholders' Equity
15,231,877
16,117,369
(885,491
)
(5%)
19,386,799
(4,154,921
)
(21%)
|Total Liabilities & Equity
130,785,716
97,041,781
33,743,935
35%
47,956,772
82,828,944
173%
|BEACH CITIES COMMERCIAL BANK
|UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve
Months Ended
|For the Twelve
Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Interest Income:
|Interest and fees on loans
$
1,634,021
$
1,414,644
$
1,039,820
$
603,552
$
4,692,037
$
336,181
|Interest on debt securities
13,814
13,981
13,216
13,043
54,054
17,320
|Interest on federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits
213,719
179,138
220,164
246,997
860,018
821,283
|Total Interest Income
1,861,554
1,607,763
1,273,200
863,592
5,606,109
1,174,784
|Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
847,141
716,112
557,882
283,838
2,404,973
348,700
|Interest on Borrowings
12,941
-
-
-
12,941
-
|Total Interest Expense
860,082
716,112
557,882
283,838
2,417,914
348,700
|Net Interest Income
1,001,472
891,651
715,318
579,754
3,188,195
826,084
|Provisions for Credit Losses
385,000
117,000
180,000
245,000
927,000
317,000
|Net interest income after provisions for loan losses
616,472
774,651
535,318
334,754
2,261,195
509,084
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges, fees and other
3,036
6,362
4,117
5,147
18,662
1,706
|Gain on sale of loans
127,399
-
-
-
127,399
-
|Non-Interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
1,134,175
1,106,821
1,135,056
1,105,393
4,481,445
2,318,336
|Occupancy and Equipment expenses
170,923
174,256
175,312
171,013
691,504
408,909
|Organization Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
1,045,800
|Data Processing
139,545
185,053
175,117
128,315
628,030
332,424
|Professional and Legal
59,734
101,407
171,546
111,763
444,450
469,110
|Other Expenses
231,090
153,761
147,836
151,366
684,053
294,946
|Total Non-interest expense
1,735,467
1,721,298
1,804,867
1,667,850
6,929,482
4,869,525
|Income (Loss) before taxes
(988,560
)
(940,285
)
(1,265,432
)
(1,327,949
)
(4,522,226
)
(4,358,735
)
|Income tax expense
-
-
800
800
1,600
800
|Net Income (Loss)
$
(988,560
)
$
(940,285
)
$
(1,266,232
)
$
(1,328,749
)
$
(4,523,826
)
$
(4,359,535
)
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): Basic
$
(0.39
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.50
)
$
(0.52
)
$
(1.77
)
$
(1.71
)
|Common Shares Outstanding
2,565,864
2,556,112
2,556,112
2,556,112
2,565,864
2,556,112
Contacts
H. Kent Falk, CEO
kent@beachcitiescb.com
949.704.0120
Jeffrey Redeker, President
jeff@beachcitiescb.com
949.704.2080
Najam Saiduddin, CFO/EVP
najam@beachcitiescb.com
949.704.2275
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205919690/en/