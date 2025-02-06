TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Showcases Cutting-edge Professional Display Solutions at ISE 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology, is set to present its latest professional display innovations at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, taking place from February 4-7 in Barcelona. The company's comprehensive display solutions demonstrate TCL CSOT's technological prowess and commitment to advancing the professional display industry through continuous innovation.

TCL CSOT presents its cutting-edge 5.5" Industry's Highest Tr Real-4K Projector, featuring an impressive Real-4K resolution (3840 * 2160), 800 PPI, and an industry-leading 6.2% Tr value. This innovative projector represents a significant breakthrough in Real-4K 1LCD Projector screen technology, offering unprecedented clarity and performance in a compact form factor.

In the educational technology sector, TCL CSOT presents its comprehensive 10.95" Educational Tablet solution, offering a complete integrated learning system. This all-in-one educational solution combines premium hardware features - including a crisp 1920 * 1200 resolution display and Active Pen with low latency and intelligent eraser functionality - with a sophisticated learning ecosystem powered by Android 13 OS. The system is enhanced by exclusive intelligent buttons for one-click wake-up of intelligent voice interaction and an independent system design that blocks external interference, ensuring a focused learning environment. This integrated approach, combining advanced display technology with dedicated educational features and content, represents TCL CSOT's commitment to providing complete solutions for modern education.

The company also highlights its innovative electronic paper display solutions, including the 31.5" and 25.3" Electronic Paper Signage and 13.3" Electronic Paper Photo Frame. These displays utilize E Ink Spectra 6 technology, offering ultra-low power consumption with full-color display capabilities and wiring-free layout options. The electronic paper displays feature full ambient light reflection without requiring additional backlight sources, and come equipped with comprehensive communication interfaces including wireless WIFI/BT/4G and wired USD connectivity. With battery life ranging from 6 to 18 months depending on the model and eye protection features, these displays represent TCL CSOT's commitment to sustainable and user-friendly display solutions.

Highlighting TCL CSOT's commitment to sustainable development, these professional display solutions incorporate energy-efficient designs and eco-friendly materials. The company's advanced local dimming technology and intelligent power management systems significantly reduce energy consumption while maintaining optimal display performance.

TCL CSOT's presence at ISE 2025 underscores TCL CSOT's dedication to pushing the boundaries of professional display technology. By combining cutting-edge innovation with practical applications, the company is creating solutions that not only meet current market demands but also anticipate future needs across various professional scenarios.

TCL CSOT's APEX display technology brand continues to push boundaries in visual experience. APEX is built on the brand core of " PACE TO APEX". It is set to deliver pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination for users worldwide. This philosophy is perfectly exemplified in TCL CSOT's professional display lineup. TCL CSOT is bringing the APEX vision to life in commercial and professional environments, setting new benchmarks for the industry while maintaining its dedication to user well-being and environmental responsibility.

Visit TCL CSOT's YouTube for more information: https://www.youtube.com/@TCLCSOT

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. With a "3+2+N" - "3" representing TV commercial display, IT, and MC; "2" representing automotive and professional displays; and "N" signifying the exploration of more application scenarios - TCL CSOT continuously empowers customers' needs with full-scenario product services. With manufacturing and R&D bases in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhou, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and India, TCL CSOT has established 11 production lines. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614243/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614244/image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614245/image3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614246/image4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614247/image5.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csot-showcases-cutting-edge-professional-display-solutions-at-ise-2025-302369985.html