Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
06.02.25
11:14 Uhr
31,990 Euro
+2,490
+8,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,13032,18012:19
32,13032,17012:19
PR Newswire
06.02.2025 07:51 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boliden Q4 2024: Future-proofing Boliden - Announced acquisition, improved performance and strong cash flow

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the last quarter of the first century of Boliden's operations, we are once again showing that we have a fundamental stability in both our business areas. Among our mines, the general development is particularly positive in the Boliden Area as well as Garpenberg. In our smelting operations, our Finnish units are again showing the greatest strength." - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO

Financials
  • Revenues: SEK 25,785 m (20,754)
  • Operating profit: SEK 4,098 m (2,096)
  • Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 3,814 m (2,017)
  • Free cash flow: SEK 4,264 m (1,663)
  • Earnings per share: SEK 10.95 (6.06)

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Highlights
  • Free cash flow was SEK 4,264 m (1,663) partly thanks to working capital release
  • Prices and terms contributed positively
  • Higher volumes in both Mines and Smelters versus fourth quarter of 2023
  • Ramp-up of mine production in Tara
  • The dam project in Aitik is completed and expansion project in Odda is close to completion
  • Strong production in Smelters, especially at Harjavalta and Kokkola
  • Agreement to acquire the mines Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan from Lundin Mining
  • The Board of Directors proposes to cancel the ordinary dividend for 2024, in order to reduce the proposed share issue with the corresponding amount

The Interim Report will be presented via webcast/conference call on Thursday, February 6 at 09:30 (CET). Information is available at www.boliden.com.

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70 291 57 80
[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Director Investor Relations, at 07:45 CET on February 6, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-q4-2024--future-proofing-boliden--announced-acquisition--improved-performance-and-strong-cas,c4100975

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/4100975/3248532.pdf

Report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/997/4100975/96bff23a18ef2805.pdf

Press release

SOURCE Boliden

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.