Boliden Q4 2024: Future-proofing Boliden - Announced acquisition, improved performance and strong cash flow

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the last quarter of the first century of Boliden's operations, we are once again showing that we have a fundamental stability in both our business areas. Among our mines, the general development is particularly positive in the Boliden Area as well as Garpenberg. In our smelting operations, our Finnish units are again showing the greatest strength." - Mikael Staffas, President and CEO

Revenues: SEK 25,785 m (20,754)

Operating profit: SEK 4,098 m (2,096)

Operating profit excl. PIR*: SEK 3,814 m (2,017)

Free cash flow: SEK 4,264 m (1,663)

Earnings per share: SEK 10.95 (6.06)

Financials

*Process Inventory Revaluation

Free cash flow was SEK 4,264 m (1,663) partly thanks to working capital release

Prices and terms contributed positively

Higher volumes in both Mines and Smelters versus fourth quarter of 2023

Ramp-up of mine production in Tara

The dam project in Aitik is completed and expansion project in Odda is close to completion

Strong production in Smelters, especially at Harjavalta and Kokkola

Agreement to acquire the mines Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan from Lundin Mining

The Board of Directors proposes to cancel the ordinary dividend for 2024, in order to reduce the proposed share issue with the corresponding amount

Highlights

