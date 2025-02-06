Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485 | Ticker-Symbol: PPX
Tradegate
06.02.25
12:15 Uhr
243,70 Euro
-1,35
-0,55 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
243,60243,7012:21
243,55243,7512:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2025 08:36 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kering: Gucci ends its collaboration with Sabato de Sarno

Finanznachrichten News

Press release - Gucci ends its collaboration with Sabato De Sarno 06 02 25

PRESS RELEASE


February 6, 2025

GUCCI ENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH SABATO DE SARNO

Gucci today announces the end of its collaboration with Creative Director Sabato De Sarno. The Fall-Winter '25 fashion show in Milan on February 25 will be presented by the Gucci design office.

The new Artistic Direction will be announced in due time.

Stefano Cantino, CEO of Gucci, said: "I would like to express my deep gratitude to Sabato for his passion and dedication to Gucci. I sincerely appreciate how he honored Gucci's craftsmanship and heritage with such commitment."

Francesca Bellettini, Kering Deputy CEO in charge of Brand Development, declared: "I sincerely thank Sabato for his loyalty and professionalism. I am proud of the work that has been done to further strengthen Gucci's fundamentals. Stefano and the new Artistic Direction will continue to build on this and to guide Gucci towards renewed fashion leadership and sustainable growth."

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

About Gucci

Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, Gucci is one of the world's leading luxury brands. Following the House's centenary, Gucci continues to redefine luxury and fashion while celebrating creativity, Italian craftsmanship, and innovation. Gucci is part of the global luxury group Kering, which manages the development of renowned Houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry, and eyewear.
Discover more about Gucci at www.gucci.com.

Contacts

Press
Kering
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Gucci
Andrea Olivo +39 342 62 94 881 andrea.olivo@gucci.com

Analysts/investors
Kering
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.